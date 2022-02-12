Helen Flanagan commands attention in figure-hugging jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan kicked off her Valentine's Day celebrations early in a bold red outfit that had all eyes on her.

The former Coronation Street star looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging jumpsuit from Karen Millen that featured a halterneck top with an exaggerated capped sleeve with ruffle detailing that trailed down to her thigh. Helen wore a black leather belt to cinch in her waist and elongated her long, lean legs with a pair of black heels.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan poses in lingerie at home

Keeping the rest of her look understated, she wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail and added a subtle smokey eye with a nude lip, accessorising with just a black clutch bag for dinner at Menagerie Restaurant & Bar in Salford.

Helen's jumpsuit is still available to buy online but is selling fast after being reduced to £188 from £235, so you better be quick if you want to bag one for yourself as it's already sold out in three other colour options.

The 31-year-old mother-of-three – who shares children Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie with her fiancé Scott Sinclair – has looked unbelievable in a series of Karen Millen outfits this week, giving fans serious style inspiration.

Helen looked gorgeous in her bold jumpsuit

On Friday, she rocked a slinky pair of leather trousers from the high street brand, pairing them with a funky keyhole top while posing on a staircase.

The halterneck style boasted an abstract geometric print and a subtle shimmer and was worn tucked into her chic leather trousers.

Helen regularly uploads fashion posts to her Instagram page, and it's fast becoming one of our first ports of call for outfit inspiration.

Structured Crepe Ruffle Detail Jumpsuit, was £235, now £188, Karen Millen

Even though we often see her looking so well put-together, she says she is happiest when she's low maintenance.

The actress previously told HELLO!: "Most days I wear no makeup, I'm too busy with the children and work projects and I'm renovating my house at the moment. When I do go out though I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl."

