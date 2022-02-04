We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Flanagan has no shortage of stunning outfits in her wardrobe, and on Friday she unveiled another one – and she looked flawless.

The former Coronation Street star looked like she could've been a cheerleader as she modelled and eye-catching varsity jacket in a bright blue and yellow. She posed seductively up against a sofa with the jacket unbuttoned revealing the white top she had on underneath. She also had a gorgeous pair of jeans on, finishing off the look with a pair of white trainers that perfectly suited her ensemble.

Helen had her hair all tied up in a bun and she sported a full face of makeup for the stunning shot.

In her caption, she wrote: "C is for Charlie @isawitfirst #ad #isawitfirst - use my code HELEN to get free standard delivery." She topped it off with a pair of blue and yellow heart emojis.

Fans were mostly left speechless by the image, and they commented with a string of heart-eyed face emojis.

But her celebrity friends had plenty to say, with fellow soap star Charley Webb teasing: "That coat has my name all over it."

Helen looked like the queen bee

There was a special meaning behind her caption, and she revealed this on the second slide as she posed with her son, Charlie, cuddling the youngster close to him.

Fans loved the mother and son moment, as one commented: "Charlie is absolutely adorable," and another agreed: "What a gorgeous boy."

Her stunning varsity jacket is surprisingly cheap and can be found on I Saw It First for just £25.

Blue Contrast Sleeve New York Embroidered Varsity Jacket, £25.00, I Saw It First

Earlier this week, the mum-of-three shared the ultimate twinning mother and daughter moment and we're totally obsessed with the cuteness!

The 31-year-old uploaded a photograph of herself wearing a fabulous white prom dress, and her eldest daughter Matilda wore a pretty blue frock.

Her dress was from Nadine Merabi and is such an exquisite number. Called the 'Olivia', it's an elegant style that boasts embroidered flower detail, a lace trim around the top bodice and waistline, and a dramatic full skirt that features layers of mesh.

