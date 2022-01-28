Tess Daly looks phenomenal as she rocks her own beachwear line The Strictly host was enjoying the sands of Dubai

Tess Daly is currently in Dubai, but as she posed in a gorgeous white bikini, she set social media alight as she posed in the perfect piece of swimswear.

The Strictly Come Dancing host has her own line of beachwear, Naia Beach, and she posed in one of the new items, looking absolutely phenomenal, for a new social media post. The star highlighted her toned physique as she posed in the sea in the jaw-dropping item, pairing the white two-piece with an animal-print kaftan, a pair of sunglasses and a beach hat.

Her bikini tied around her neck and she'd also tied her dress around her waist.

The mum-of-two showed off other items in the line, with one model wearing a string bikini and the same kaftan, and one wearing a frilled swimsuit that looked absolutely gorgeous.

Tess also posed with her close friend Gayle, who co-founded the company with her, who looked stunning in a slinky red bikini.

In her caption, the star wrote: "Got in on the action today for day 2 of our @Naia_Beach shoot! The FREYA kaftan in our new print is one of my faves from our new collection."

Tess looked flawless in her bikini

She then praised the crew who had been shooting the photos, enthusing: "Want to say a massive thank you to the dream team @ShotByChloeGrace @Acrisdds @BethanyLeah_MUA @tamirys_macedo1 and of course my co-founder @Gayle_x_, plus everyone at @RixosThePalmDubai for your beautiful location."

Fans couldn't believe their eyes with the show-stopping snaps, with close friend Katie Piper simply commenting with a flame emoji.

Gayle also complimented: "Truly the MOST BEAUTIFUL HUMAN, inside and out," while another added: "Beautiful photos well done Tess."

A third said: "So beautiful Tess! We love you!" while many others posted heart and flame emojis.

Tess and Gayle co-founded Naia Beach

The presenter headed out to the United Arab Emirates earlier this week, and fans were floored when they saw the gorgeous polka-dot dress that she'd brought with her.

With a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline, tiered skirt and waist-cinching belt, Tess looked incredible as she posed in front of a turquoise juice bar.

Other photos pictured the radiant mother-of-two swinging against the backdrop of pools and palm trees with Gayle, hammocks on the beach and a delicious looking bowl of freshly tossed salad.

"We made it to the sunshine," shared Tess. "Here with my bestie @Gayle_x_ to shoot the new season collection of our swimwear range @Naia_Beach! But first, time to soak up some of that much needed sunshine at @RixosThePalmDubai."

