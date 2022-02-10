Tess Daly drives fans wild as she powers through intense workout The Strictly Come Dancing host stunned with her workout

We are always in awe of Tess Daly, and on Thursday the star had fans shocked as she revealed her secret tip to get motivated for a workout.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman announces first tour – and Tess Daly has the best response

"Sometimes, to get the motivation to workout, you just need to pretend you’re starring in a 1980's workout DVD," she teased. Alongside her caption was an impressive clip showing the Strictly Come Dancing host power through an intense workout. She certainly looked like a fitness instructor as she playfully worked out with a skipping rope, casting a smile at the camera when it went a little bit wrong.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly is so athletic as she powers through intense workout

The 52-year-old then stunned her followers as she did some leg exercises with a resistance band, before getting onto a bench press where she lifted some weights.

WOW: Tess Daly looks so radiant in sun-soaked selfie – and look at her shades

SEE: Tess Daly looks phenomenal as she rocks her own beachwear line

And during her workout, the star looked sensational as she styled out some leggings and a white T-shirt.

The gym where she working out looked fully equipped, as near the star were some treadmills, and punching bags could be seen as she lifted weights.

Fans went wild in the comments over her fitness video, and surprise tip, as one enthused: "You look amazing! Great advert for us over 50's! Xxx," to which Tess sweetly responded: "Thank you so much!"

Tess would make the perfect instructor

Another added: "I'm exhausted just watching you," while a third posted: "This is why you always look amazing."

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly floors fans in off-the-shoulder dress on sun soaked holiday

READ: Tess Daly melts hearts with emotional tribute to Claudia Winkleman

A fourth joked: "Where's the fluorescent pink headband too?" while a fifth commented: "Check you! Strength and beauty."

The star showed off recently how her hard work has been paying off as she headed off to Dubai to model some of the items with the beachwear company that she co-founded.

Tess tackled an intense workout

On one of her final days in the country, she shared several snaps from her relaxing day trip to Azure Beach Club in Jumeirah, and she looked radiant in a gorgeous red swimsuit.

The elegant one piece featured a flattering halterneck cut with silver detailing, which Tess perfectly accessorised with a chic straw hat.

WOW: Tess Daly looks flawless post-workout in epic home gym

MORE: Tess Daly shares intimate insight into family time with husband Vernon Kay

Tess wore her signature blonde locks in beachy waves as she reclined on a poolside cabana.

"Making the most of our last days with an afternoon at @AzureBeachDubai which means sushi and catching up on a good book!" wrote Tess, who did admit she had missed her husband and two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.