Tracee Ellis Ross pulls out all the stops modeling chic white swimwear The Black-ish actress oozed confidence

Tracee Ellis Ross put on a dazzling display during a recent photo shoot in which she modeled swimwear to perfection.

The popular actress shared a clip on Instagram in which she was wearing a white one-piece, heels and an oversized coat.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross' filter-free video earns huge praise from fans

She simply captioned the post: "ATTITUDE, ATTITUDE, ATTITUDE," and she certainly had plenty of it as she struck a series of poses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross as a blonde has to be seen to be believed

Her fans commented: "WOW," and, "That Hot & Spicy Attitude," while others added strings of on-fire emojis.

The daughter of Diana Ross regularly delights her social media followers with her fun, flirty and often hilarious posts.

SEE: Tracee Ellis Ross wows fans with latest poolside photo

WOW: Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross surprises fans with 'Hot Ones' video

Tracee was recently praised for her body confidence and her amazing sense of humor after she posted a video of herself on Instagram posing in little more than leggings and a tiny crop top.

Tracee looked right at home modeling the swimsuit

In the clip - which appeared to have been filmed inside her wardrobe - Tracee was animatedly rubbing oil into her stomach and laughing hysterically as she rubbed her skin.

The star was wearing a pair of low-slung leggings and a black crop top as she explained she had been told to massage her belly to help with lymphatic drainage.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross turns up the wow factor with a brand new look

READ: Tracee Ellis Ross talks career hardships as she pays heartfelt tribute

Tracee found the entire exercise highly amusing and captioned the post: "I was told to massage the belly. Ummm, by WHO??! Girl, stop. Ain't nobody told you that. Also why am I out of breath?"

Black-ish is coming to an end after this season

Her fans were just as entertained as Tracee was and commented: "Omg I love this. You’re so much fun," and another added: "It's the purring for me."

Viewers of Tracee's hit show Black-ish are cherishing the final few episodes as the comedy is coming to an end soon after eight seasons.

The cast and crew wrapped filming at the end of last year and the last season premiered in the US on 4 January.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.