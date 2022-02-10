Serena Williams looks phenomenal in animal print swimsuit in vacation throwback The tennis star was joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter

Serena Williams has us longing for warmer weather after looking back on her dreamy tropical vacation in November.

The tennis star highlighted her incredible figure in a gorgeous animal print swimsuit for a dreamy dip in the ocean during the getaway with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia. It looked like an idyllic break after Serena faced a jam-packed couple of weeks promoting King Richard.

Serena looked in her element as she zoomed around the crystal-clear sea on a water scooter. Alexis shared a clip on Twitter of his wife, which he simply captioned "Mermaid?", that showed Serena having the time of her life.

At one point, Serena even raised herself out of the water to share a glimpse of her derriere as she whizzed past the camera.

The Reddit co-founder also shared a sweet photo of him and their four-year-old sporting their swim and snorkel gear. "The last day of vacation hits different - let's get baaaaaaaack at it," the proud dad captioned the photo at the time.

Alexis shared several snaps from their family vacation

Just one week prior, Serena and Alexis celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, with the mom-of-one sharing several snaps of the happy couple, including one of them sitting on gold thrones in their wedding attire.

Serena looked gorgeous in a low-cut beaded and feathered Versace gown, one of three dresses she wore on her special day.

Captioning the snaps, she sweetly penned: "4 years later on this special day. I have so many fun memories. Stroll down memory lane with me. @alexisohanian here’s to making each day together special. Happy anniversary."

Serena and Alexis married in New Orleans

Serena and Alexis had a magical Disney-themed wedding in New Orleans on 16 November, a date that was deliberately chosen to pay tribute to the groom's late mother who passed away nine years prior.

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Serena explained: "It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding. Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day."

