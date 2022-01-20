Serena Williams shares peek at secret room inside family home

Serena Williams got stuck into playtime with her daughter Olympia on Wednesday, with the pair going head-to-head in a lightsaber battle inside their Miami home.

"Single camera one shot battle Royal with @olympiaohanian," she wrote next to a clip on Instagram. Both the tennis pro and her four-year-old little girl wielded two light-up toys each as they played in the living room, where a secret doorway is visible in the background.

WATCH: Serena Williams reveals secret door during duel with daughter Olympia Ohanian

The modern blue bookshelf that normally sits flush against the wall is ajar, showing off the entrance to Serena's hidden karaoke room. Inside, previous clips have revealed the room features a small stage with aquamarine velvet chairs, a home bar and a neon sign that reads 'Sérénade' – although none of that was visible in Serena's latest video.

What could be seen, however, was an abstract painting from the sports star hanging on the wall, which makes up one of the many pieces of artwork in the family's home gallery.

The secret door leads to a karaoke room

"Most homes actually have a formal living room and I didn't want to lose that aspect but I also didn't want a formal living room," she told Architectural Digest, before revealing she opted for an art gallery with a fire and a clear piano instead.

Serena lives with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia in a very modern home in Miami, Florida, located a short distance from her sister Venus and their parents.

Serena's family home was designed with help from sister Venus

She turned to Venus' interior design firm V Starr to create her dream home but revealed that her husband actually had no input in the design process. "We had just met," Serena told AD. "And I wasn’t going to be like, ‘Hey, let’s do this together.’ That would have been really weird for him."

As well as her hidden media room, other features include a trophy room, an infinity pool and a wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment."

