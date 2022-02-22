Katy Perry's baby joy with daughter Daisy – and everything she's said about expanding her family The Firework singer is a doting mom to daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry loves nothing more than being a mom following the arrival of daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

The American Idol judge is protective of her little girl's privacy and rarely shares photos of her online, but often opens up about motherhood in interviews.

The singer shares Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and the pair are reportedly hoping to further expand their family.

VIDEO: Katy Perry cares for baby Daisy

Orlando is also father to ten-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. But what have the couple said about their family, and their plans to have another baby?

Katy Perry on having another baby

The award-winning singer adores motherhood and spending time with her daughter. Reports have been swirling for a while that the star and Orlando are hoping to further expand their family in the near future, although so far they have yet to publicly address this. However, Katy has made it more than clear that being a mom is everything to her.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are doting parents to daughter Daisy

During an Instagram Live, the singer said that her daughter "changed my life and still continues to change my life," while praising Orlando as an "incredible partner." She added: "It's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."

Katy Perry on pregnancy and giving birth

Katy has been incredibly open about the realities of pregnancy and life after birth, much to the delight of fellow moms. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the star said: "What they don't tell you is nobody talks about the first six weeks after you have the baby. Oh my god, that's wild! What a roller coaster," she said.

Katy Perry on being a working mom

The star has opened up about the realities of balancing a career as a global pop sensation and a parent to a young child. During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she told Kelly Ripa: "I did start filming American Idol Season 4 after I'd given birth, five weeks later. And I didn't plan that. But it was like, Oh my god! It was so intense, you know?"

The American Idol star loves nothing more than being a mom

She continued: "Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like – holy crap! This is what women do? Oh my god!"

Katy Perry's photos of baby Daisy

Katy prefers to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, but has shared several candid snapshots of her child on social media. Most recently, she posted a picture of herself holding Daisy while Orlando fed her half a sandwich, in a candid vacation photo shared to mark the Lord of the Rings star's birthday in January.

