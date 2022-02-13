Katy Perry rocks head-to-toe leather – and gives fans a shock

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Katy Perry, 37, wowed her Instagram following on Saturday with a jaw-dropping all-leather outfit – but they weren't best pleased with her jokey caption.

The Firework singer shared two photos and a video of her killer look, adding the caption: "I'm quitting music and becoming an intern for @ftx_official ok."

WATCH: Katy Perry shares exciting news with fans

"Don't ever start a sentence with I'm quitting music again. My heart stopped," penned one. "These captions lately have been giving me a heart attack," said another.

But once her fans were over the initial confusion left by her words, attention turned to her unbelievable outfit and stunning makeup look.

Katy's followers loved her look

Katy looked sensational in an Acne Studios leather dress with buckle halterneck detail and wrap skirt. The dress was complemented with Balenciaga knee-high leather boots featuring a pointed toe and block heel.

Her makeup was nothing but flawless with dramatic false lashes, impressive winged eyeliner and a rose pink pout. Katy's dark tresses had been styled with a beautiful mermaid wave through them, bringing another dimension to the already out-of-this-world look.

In the video clip, Katy perfected her hair flick and wink to show off her beauty look and fans couldn't get enough.

"You look so gorgeous," wrote one and: "Yassssss QUEEN!!!" added another. A third replied: "You give us glam!"

No wonder fans were perplexed about her quitting music comment as it was only last month that the hitmaker returned to Saturday Night Live stage after an absence from the show since 2017.

Katy's makeup was so flawless

The singer performed two songs that have been part of her Las Vegas PLAY residency in suitably quirky fashion as many fans left with jaws dropped.

She performed her most recent release When I'm Gone while dressed in a red leather leotard and fringe-laden chaps with a mushroom hat.

Katy recently revealed the very good news about her Vegas residency, that due to the incredible popularity of her shows, more had been added to go into the spring and summer, continuing again in March and finally concluding in August.

