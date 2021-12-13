Lara Spencer left fans in hysterics with her latest social media post from a rare date night out with husband Richard McVey.

The Good Morning America star embarked on a double date with another couple while in Florida, and they couldn't help noticing the obvious.

Not only did the two women in the group end up unintentionally coordinating looks, but the men wore outfits that were almost the spitting image of each other.

Richard and his friend both wore matching white button down shirts with pants in varying shades of black. Lara wore an off-the-shoulder crop that showed off her toned abs and a long skirt, all with an orange pattern similar to her friend's.

She couldn't resist sharing this development on social media, writing: "Seeing double on our double date! Unintentionally coordinated outfits and our husband's matching ensembles made us smile. #twinning."

Many fans were in hysterics, and some couldn't help fawning over the adorable couples as one commented: "Two beautiful couples."

Another wrote: "It's a good picture of you too," with a third adding: "Love your outfits! So pretty," and one simply said: "The abs," with a few raised hand emojis.

The GMA host has been making the most of her Florida getaway as she enjoys a mini break from the hustle of the studios with some friends.

The TV host recently shared a snapshot with her pals as they enjoyed an evening on the town during Miami Art Week.

In the snapshot, Lara wore a floaty floral-patterned minidress, perfect for the beach and sun, and she was crouching down on the edge of the frame.

The TV host enjoyed a night of art with friends

Wearing strappy, high-heeled sandals while also brandishing a Louis Vuitton clutch, Lara flashed her toned legs as she beamed alongside her friends who crowded around her in a variety of poses as well.

