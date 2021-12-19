Lara Spencer looks sensational in stylish outfit in new festive photo The Good Morning America star has a fabulous sense of style

Lara Spencer was inundated with compliments after sharing a new photo of herself backstage at Good Morning America, where she looked as stylish as ever.

The TV star was pictured sitting down in front of a Christmas backdrop in the studio between segments, looking happy and relaxed as she rested by the tree.

In the photo, Lara was dressed in a patterned cream and black sweater teamed with glittery heels and skinny jeans, showcasing her toned legs.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer and her daughter perform impressive stunt together

The mom-of-two's outfit choice went down a treat with her followers, with one writing: "You look so beautiful," while another wrote: "Beautiful outfit on you." A third added: "So beautiful Lara, love your outfit and heels."

The popular presenter has been working on GMA since 2002 as a co-anchor, and is also busy with other projects, including her popular HGTV show, Everything But The House.

While she has an ever-busy work life, Lara enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family during her days off.

The 52-year-old lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey and her beloved pet dog Riva, who often features in segments on GMA.

Lara experienced a big change in her family this year when her oldest went off to college.

The proud mom documented the bittersweet moment when she dropped him off along with her daughter, Katherine, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Lara has a fabulous sense of style

Duff is studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and it sounds like he is thriving there. Lara shares her two children with ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

The former couple separated in 2015 after 15 years of marriage, and have remained on good terms, always putting their children's happiness first.

The TV star and her husband Richard McVey

Lara's children have a close bond with her husband Richard too, who she married in 2018. Duff even walked his mom down the aisle on her wedding day to Richard.

