Lara Spencer's legs steal the show as she turns up the heat during Miami adventure The star was sizzling

Lara Spencer enjoyed another mini-break from the Good Morning America studios recently when she jetted off for an arty getaway with friends.

The TV host shared a snapshot with her pals as they enjoyed an evening on the town during Miami Art Week.

In the snapshot, Lara wore a floaty minidress and she was crouching down on the edge of the frame.

WATCH: Lara Spencer and lookalike daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt

Wearing strappy, high-heeled sandals, Lara flashed her toned legs as she beamed alongside her friends.

It appeared to be a brief getaway for the mom-of-two who recently returned to GMA following some time off over Thanksgiving to be with her family.

Lara ensured she was the epitome of glam on her comeback and showed off a new voluminous hairstyle and a mini makeover.

Lara enjoyed a night on the town with friends

The GMA star ensures she stays in tip-top condition with a healthy regime which includes plenty of exercise.

Over the summer she showed off the results of her wellness routine when she turned heads with a show-stopping bikini selfie alongside her husband, Rick McVey, which left her social media followers astounded.

In the snapshot, Lara showed off her toned physique in a cute lemon-print two-piece and many of her fans said she looked like a woman half her age.

Lara recently shared a bikini selfie from her vacation

The photo was from their Italian summer vacation and the couple were posing on a yacht.

Lara enjoys a mix of exercise including tennis, which she is passionate about. She regularly shares photos of herself post-match and loves a good rally with friends.

"As a former athlete, I love the competition," she told Parade. "I play both singles and doubles and would play every day if I could!. I wish I had known about tennis as a kid. Unlike platform diving, it's a sport I can play for the rest of my life."

In addition, Lara is a keen swimmer and pre-fame was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver.

