Lara Spencer wows in strapless dress in gorgeous loved-up selfie with husband Richard The Good Morning America star is currently on vacation in Florida

Lara Spencer is having the time of her life in Florida, where she has been spending the holidays.

The Good Morning America star enjoyed a date night with husband Richard McVey at a local bar on Thursday night, and shared a gorgeous photo of the pair of them at a bar.

In the picture, the mom-of-two looked as stylish as ever wearing a strapless black dress teamed with a statement necklace and gold earrings.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer and lookalike daughter perform impressive stunt

The star wore her blond hair up in a chic updo and opted for a natural makeup look which enhanced her sun-kissed glow.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You look great together!" while another wrote: "Beautiful couple!" A third added: "Great picture!"

Lara's days have been mainly spent on the beach during her vacation and she has been sharing regular updates from her trip on social media, much to the envy of her followers.

The star has gone away with her husband and their dog Riva, who has also featured in many of her holiday snaps.

The TV host flew to Florida shortly after Christmas Day, which she spent at home in Connecticut with her children Duff and Katharine, and lookalike mom.

Lara shared a series of family pictures from the day, showing the family all dressed in festive jumpers.

Lara and her husband have been married since 2018

It was a special Thanksgiving and Christmas for the family as it was their first since Lara's son left home to go to college.

Over the summer, she bid farewell to Duff as he started his studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The TV star with her son Duff

The GMA journalist shared photos after she and the rest of her family dropped him off at college and helped him set up.

She was able to sneak in another visit to him when she attended Parents Weekend. Lara posted a photo of herself hugging her son as they happily smiled and fans loved the images and remarked on the uncanny resemblance between them too.

