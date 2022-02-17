Miranda Lambert shares exciting contest news with fans

Miranda Lambert left fans thrilled following an exciting post featuring a snippet from her recent music video for If I Was a Cowboy.

The country star wore a series of figure-hugging outfits for the video, featuring a variety of sequined cowboy hats, fringed jackets, and even sheer undershirts.

In the behind-the-scenes compilation, she talked about the making of the video and highlighted how she was able to go through the scenes, with the song playing in the background.

However, the main focus of her post was her boots, which she revealed were up for grabs by any one of her lucky fans, writing in her caption: "Enter to win the @idyllwind boots I wore in the 'If I Was a Cowboy' music video at the link in my bio."

Fans were excited at the prospect of getting exclusive Miranda Lambert boots, and many raved over how good she looked in the video, with one writing: "Omg now I gotta know which boots you were wearing…so I can buy them if I don't win."

Miranda announced a giveaway for the boots from her latest video

Another said: "Entered! P.s. I LOVE THIS SONG," with a third also adding: "I need boots...and all the clothes and accessories too! Especially the sparkly pants."

Miranda's special giveaway comes a week after she received five Academy of Country Music nominations, including a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Reba McEntire is the only female artist to be nominated in that category that many times.

The Mama's Broken Heart singer will vie for the award against Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce. She is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, where she is credited as an artist and producer, and Video of the Year.

The country singer is up for five ACM Awards this year

Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are also nominees for Entertainer of the Year. A win for Miranda, Chris or Luke in that category will also see them clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act’s respective New Artist (male, female, or duo or group) and Artist (Male, female, duo or group) categories.

