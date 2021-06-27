Nicole Kidman twins with Keith Urban in loved-up selfie amid bittersweet milestone The Undoing star has been married to Keith Urban for 15 years

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had reason to celebrate on Friday as they marked their 15th wedding anniversary.

The country singer took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie of the couple – which had been taken over the festive period – showing them both embracing in front of a Christmas tree.

In the photo, the pair were wearing matching Christmas pyjamas emblazoned with candy cane and ginger man cartoon prints.

In the caption, Keith wrote: "Happy anniversary babygirl! My life started when you said 'I do' 5475 days ago today."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet tribute, with one writing: "You and Nicole really are the cutest couple," while another wrote: "You guys are the cutest, happy anniversary!" A third added: "Happy anniversary to the best couple – love the matching shirts."

Nicole also posted a tribute on her own Instagram page, choosing a far more racy picture of the couple, which had been taken by artist JR.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban twinned in a cute anniversary selfie

The anniversary celebrations followed shortly after a bittersweet day for Nicole – where she marked her birthday on Father's Day.

While it was a mainly joyous occasion for the Hollywood star, it was tinged with sadness as she thought of her late dad Anthony, who tragically passed away in 2014 following a heart attack in a hotel in Singapore.

The actress posted a beautiful picture of the pair together, alongside one of Keith and herself. In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers and father figures out there. My love to these two fathers in particular."

Nicole and Keith have been married for 15 years

The award-winning actress' husband made sure to make her birthday special, as they marked the occasion in Australia – where they have been staying for the past year.

Nicole is enjoying being close to her mother and sister – who both live Down Under – and recently opened up about the benefits of her current way of life.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible."

The celebrity couple have been in Australia for the past year

Nicole explained to the New York Times. "We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

