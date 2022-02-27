Prince George's surprise appearance at Six Nations delights royal fans - but they all notice the same thing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son is getting so tall!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge love taking their eldest son Prince George to enjoy sporting events, and the eight-year-old royal was treated to his first-ever live rugby match at the Six Nations on Saturday.

Watching the game alongside his parents, George was spotted smiling and cheering from the seats at Twickenham Stadium. The royal tot wore a cosy Polo Ralph Lauren puffer jacket in red and navy, layering a smart shirt and woollen jumper beneath his outerwear - and royal fans were quick to notice the same thing about the young Prince.

Taking to Twitter to comment on the rare surprise appearance from Prince William and Kate's son, many were quick to note how much George had grown since his last public sighting.

"Great to see them out together again! Prince George is getting so tall!" wrote one fan, while another quipped: "When did Prince George get so tall?!"

Royal fans were quick to comment on Prince George's height

"Prince George looks just like Prince William… they even have the same posture. And he's so tall!" wrote a third.

The royal outing marked Kate's first match since becoming patron of the Rugby Football Union earlier this month, while Prince William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016. We expect there was some friendly rivalry between the two during the England v Wales match!

It's not the first time royal fans have chimed in to comment on how quickly Prince George is growing up. During the Euros 2020 finals between England and Italy, one sweet moment left royal fans saying the same thing. Following England's first goal, cameras panned to George, who looked so smart in a white shirt, navy blazer and neat blue tie.

The Prince quickly hugged his dad before turning to his mum and giving her a squeeze. A few more seconds of celebration saw the royal tot joyfully laughing with his hands on his stomach. George then composed himself, and swiftly tucked in his shirt.

Prince George delighted royals fans at the Euros 2020 final

"Prince George is growing up really fast and seems so much more confident than last time, just adorable!" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Prince George acts like a 35+ year old professional," penned another, stunned at how well behaved the young royal was, composing himself and tucking his shirt in just seconds after joyfully celebrating England's first goal.

Others were baffled by his maturity, with one royal fan writing: "The maturity of that kid is so sweet. And even tucking his shirt in which I didn’t do till I was 17!"

