Phoebe Dynevor's Victoria Beckham purple suit looks just like Kate Middleton's

Beautiful Bridgerton superstar Phoebe Dynevor was out and about on Monday evening, looking super chic. The brunette beauty headed to The Platinum Card from American Express x Harper's Bazaar UK event at BAFTA House, wearing a delightful purple suit.

The 'Tailored Single Breasted Jacket' and 'Slim Straight Leg Trouser' were both by Victoria Beckham from her Pre-Spring Summer 2022 collection. We think you'll agree, it's the most amazing colour. The plush purple tone packed a powerful punch and looked amazing with her black high heels and simple camisole.

WATCH: Bridgerton: First look at season two

The stunning set hasn't dropped yet, but here's a high street style that looks mighty similar.

The colour purple is having a major fashion moment right now. In September, the Duchess of Cambridge took part in a series of engagements in Ireland, and stole the show at Ulster University’s Magee Campus wearing a crisp, dark magenta suit by Emilia Wickstead. She added high heels and a chic navy turtleneck. Love!

Phoebe looked amazing in her Victoria Beckham suit

Actress Phoebe is a quiet fashionista. She previously told Harper Bazaar: "I’ve always loved fashion, though I’m not good with brands. It could be from Zara, or a vintage shop."

Get the look:

Button Front Blazer & Seam Front Trouser Set, £40, Boohoo

The actress is also a makeup muse. Last month it was announced she's got a major new gig - she's the brand new celebrity brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury - not to mention the gorgeous face of the beauty brand's 2021 holiday collection.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a purple suit in September

Talking about her new hire, world-famous makeup artist Charlotte said: "I am SO excited … I fell in love with Phoebe as I watched her in Bridgerton – her makeup artist even had her character Daphne wearing a Pillow Talk lip."

