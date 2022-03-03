Amanda Holden undergoes transformation – and look at those boots! The BGT judge got into the World Book Day spirit

Amanda Holden is never one to do things by halves, and she certainly committed to her World Book Day costume.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, transformed into one of the eponymous heroes from the French adventure novel The Three Musketeers, written by Alexandre Dumas. Amanda wowed her fans in a cheeky video, which saw her "swashbuckling and slaying" down the corridor of the Heart Breakfast studios ahead of presenting her radio show with Jamie Theakston. Arriving in a slinky red dress and matching heels, Amanda seamlessly transitioned into her costume – and it was epic.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off her epic World Book Day costume

The mother-of-two rocked a blue crushed velvet mini dress complete with cream ruffle detailing on the skirt and a 19th century inspired cross design on the bodice.

The faux corseted dress also featured mesh epaulettes for added authenticity, and Amanda finished off the look with a wide-brimmed hat. But it was her boots that really caught our eyes!

The knee-high leather shoes certainly made a statement, and we bet Amanda will be wearing them without her costume, too.

The BGT judge got into the spirit of things

Amanda opted for a heavy smokey eye complete with dark eyeliner and kept her lipstick light and matte. She wore her blonde hair in a perfectly sleek blow-dry.

She carried a faux sword in one hand and appeared to be having the time of her life using it!

Amanda's fans were loving her makeover. One wrote: "Great outfit you're rocking! What a warrior!" while another enthused: "Love it! 'On Guard' xx." A third joked: "Swashbuckling and slaying."

Amanda made a statement in her over-the-knee boots

World Book Day is an annual charity event that aims to give every child in full-time education in the UK and Ireland access to literature. They are given a voucher to spend on books and encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of World Book Day and the theme is simple - "You are a reader."

The Heart Breakfast presenter dressed as the Queen of Hearts last year

Amanda always takes the event seriously. Last year, the TV favourite dressed as the Queen of Hearts and looked like she'd stepped straight out of Alice In Wonderland.

She modelled a black mini dress with a mullet hemline and a sweetheart neckline, embroidered with cute heart detailing on the bodice.

Amanda went all out with her beauty look, matching her scarlet lipstick to the accents on her dress and added a small black heart on one cheek. She accessorised with a black choker - and some serious attitude!

