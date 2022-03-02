Amanda Holden's unusual pancake ingredient will divide the nation It's not quite Nutella…

Lemon and sugar, Nutella and strawberries, blueberry and chocolate chips – all popular choices for your pancake day feast. Not for Amanda Holden, however. The Heart Radio host has shared her pancake flavour of choice with fans, who did not expect this unique ingredient to be topping the star's menu.

READ: Amanda Holden's pescatarian diet - the TV star's daily meals revealed

The 51-year-old took to social media to share her pancake day traditions with followers. Amanda looked as glamorous as ever as she prepared the sweet treats. Flashing her freshly manicured black nails, Amanda smothered her pancakes in her favourite spread – marmalade. The TV star topped the crepes off with a squeeze of lemon, serving up a scrumptiously citrus meal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden reveals her favourite pancake ingredient

Amanda looked pristine despite preparing a famously sticky treat. Opting for a dark smokey eye and dusty pink lip, she neatly tucked into the carby snack, flaunting a gold Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, Cartier love cuff and glittering diamond engagement ring in the process.

SEE: Amanda Holden stuns fans with behind-the-scenes look at glam makeover

The star bravely wore a cream roll neck knit jumper and managed to maintain its spotless appearance throughout the meal. She smiled as she had her first bite of the pancake, letting her straightened blonde hair cascade down her shoulders.

Amanda tucked into the tasty treat

When it comes to mastering the art of sweet treats, Amanda is a pro. For her daughter Holly's tenth birthday, Amanda celebrated with an impressive two-tier cake made by Dazzle and Fizz.

Amanda shared a heartfelt snap of her daughter on the special day, saying: "This little munchkin turns 10 today. Hollie Rose Hughes #HRH." Earlier that month, Amanda celebrated her eldest daughter Lexi's 16th birthday with a loving picture shared to Instagram.

Amanda revealed her favourite pancake ingredient

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to wish Lexi a very Happy Birthday. "She's beautiful," wrote Sadie Frost, while Stacey Dooley agreed: "So stuns!" Another follower remarked: "Total Mini-Me! Congratulations!" A fourth penned: "Happy birthday Lexi. Can't believe how grown up she is Amanda. Stunning x."

SEE: Amanda Holden stuns fans with behind-the-scenes look at glam makeover

From pancakes to birthday cakes, Amanda knows how to create some delicious desserts - even if it does involve marmalade.