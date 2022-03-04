Holly Willoughby stuns in cinched coat ahead of new challenge The This Morning presenter will be braving the cold

Holly Willoughby always understands the assignment when it comes to choosing her outfit, and on Friday she proved that once again with a gorgeous new style.

The This Morning star revealed that she would be hosting the new BBC series, Freeze the Fear, alongside comedian Lee Mack. In her announcement, she looked divine as ever as she made sure to wrap up warm in a gorgeous figure-hugging burgundy coat. The zip-up number, which featured an arrow on the shoulder pointing down, was even cinched in at the waist, making Holly look even more glamorous.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby has the perfect outfit for winter

And it wasn't just the coat that she used to stay warm, as she completed her look with a pair of gloves, wrist warmers and a woollen hat.

Meanwhile, Lee had opted for a large fur coat that made him resemble a polar bear!

Fans were in love with Holly's beautiful style, as one enthused: "You look beautiful as usual," and a second added: "You're so inspirational," and a third penned: "Fantastic photo, Holly!"

Other shared frozen emojis and spoke about how they were planning on tuning in for the show, but one follower had a cheeky comment for the presenter.

Holly and Lee have teamed up for the new series

"Obsessed with the Sainsburys uniform," they joked, referring to Holly's burgundy get-up, prompting another fan to add: "Maybe we can get some bonus nectar points."

Freeze the Fear will see eight brave sub-zero temperatures as they compete in gruelling challenges, all while under the guide of extreme athlete Wim Hof.

The competing celebs are Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, presenter Gabby Logan alongside singer and former footballer Chelcee Grimes.

They'll be joined by music legend Alfie Boe, rapper Professor Green, BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Jones and former French footballer Patrice Evra.

The star always has the best style

On Thursday, Holly channelled a less is more approach to fashion as she tucked a bright white jumper from Pure Collection into a polka dot skirt by Hobbs.

Looking sophisticated as she helmed the show, the-mum-of-three polished off her ensemble with matching navy stilettos and gold jewellery.

As for her hair and makeup, the blonde beauty styled her bob in beachy waves and opted for a natural and dewy complexion.

Modelling a soft brown eyeshadow complete with a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lip, Holly's subtle combo perfectly complemented her outfit.

