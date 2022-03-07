Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's INSANE $3,825 a night Los Angeles villa

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are currently enjoying a week’s holiday in Los Angeles - and their villa has to be seen to be believed.The stunning five-bedroom villa, a mere walking distance to the Runyon Canyon trail and with incredible views of the Hollywood sign, is a jaw-dropping $3,825 a night, and is situated off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills, gorgeous!

Mark shared an incredible video of their infinity pool overlooking the gorgeous views of the city, and captioned the story: "Always book our villa holidays through @vrbouk, Jesus this time they have hit new heights!!"

WATCH: Mark Wright shows off LA villa

The stylish five-bedroom villa is called Rouge Elite, and the description reads: "From [the] spacious balcony, you’ll be able to see from the valley, on to the Hollywood sign, and all the way to Catalina.

"The hills of Hollywood are home to some of the most architecturally stunning homes in America, and Rouge Elite fits right in. Open concept layout and a curved glass wall with vanishing doors allow barrier-free access and seamless flow from inside to out, and it frames the Los Angeles skyline perfectly.

The couple enjoy holidaying together

"Mixing natural elements like hardwood and limestone flooring with state of the art appliances and electronics creates a unique atmosphere within the modern contemporary interior. In the kitchen, European-inspired cabinetry provides a sleek and stylish aesthetic in the functional workspace." Wow!

Posting on his Instagram Stories about his trip while on the flight to LA, Mark explained: "It’s been a long time since I've done this route on BA to LA... I used to do this route once a week sometimes but I cannot wait to get back there, it's been two years since I've been there, we're going to see some friends. LA baby!"

