Nicole Scherzinger looks incredible as she dances in bralette and sweatpants - watch The 43-year-old star danced on the balcony of her LA home

Nobody does Instagram quite like Nicole Scherzinger. The 43-year-old star took to social media on Sunday with a carefree post, dancing against a sunset backdrop in a tiny crop top and sweatpants.

The Pussycat Dolls star looked sensational as she busted out some salsa moves to Don't Go Yet by Camilla Cabello. Dancing on the balcony of her lavish LA home, the songstress revealed the breathtaking view from her and Thom Evans' multi-million dollar space.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible figure as she dances during sunset

Rocking nothing but a bralette and sweatpants, Nicole displayed her epic abs as she danced during golden hour.

The star let her raven hair fall past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style, wearing dark eyeliner and a classic nude lip to highlight her pretty features.

Nicole danced of the balcony of her LA apartment

Nicole simply captioned her post: "Did someone say Salsa Saturday?", urging fans to gush over her fire video in the comments.

"YOU ARE GORGEOUS SIS! YOU DID THAT SO AWESOME," wrote one fan, while another penned: "Ay mi amor you are fine as wine." "Yaaaas! Rockin it sis!" commented a third fan.

There's no denying Nicole's jaw-dropping home provided the perfect backdrop for her playful dance session. With 360 views across the LA skyline and chic monochrome interiors, the American singer has everything she needs to make her home a total sanctuary.

Nicole previously admitted that it was the incredible views across the cityscape that made her instantly fall in love with the property. Nicole previously revealed on her Instagram that she likes to start the day with sunrise yoga soaking in those vistas – dreamy!

The star gave fans a glimpse insider her luxe LA home

A beautiful balcony overlooking the iconic city wasn't enough for The X Factor star, as she went even further with an idyllic pool and an outdoor swing.

She told Architectural Digest: "I knew building this house I had to put a swing somewhere, and what better place with this view outside with my baby pool?"

