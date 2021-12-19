Sharon Stone turns heads posing in a black dress in sensational throwback An ageless beauty

Sharon Stone certainly knows how to command her fans' attention, and did so spectacularly with her latest social media post.

The actress took to Instagram to share a throwback shot of herself posing for a magazine photoshoot in 2018.

Appearing in Stellar Magazine, the actress lay on a leather couch and made eyes at the camera while wearing a black dress that really suited her.

The design featured a small cut-out at the neckline to show some skin and perfectly hugged her curves, while her hair was styled in waves.

"#FlashbackFriday @stellarmagazine Australia, April 2018," she captioned the shot, and fans and celebrities alike were absolutely enamored.

"You're truly stunning in every way," Leslie Jordan commented, with Naomi Watts inquiring: "That look of contentment, Australia playing a part in that??!!"

Many other fans were rendered speechless and only resorted to heart and flame emojis, with several others echoing chants of "gorgeous," "beautiful" or "stunning."

Sharon stunned fans with a throwback posing in a flattering black dress

But the Total Recall star is still just as adept as turning heads three years down the line, as evidenced by her recent appearance at the star-studded Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth.

The 63-year-old looked incredible rocking a sheer Dolce & Gabbana leopard print dress that featured a daring cut-out that exposed her lacy black bra.

The designer outfit also flashed a hint of Sharon's toned legs and skimmed over her trim figure. She toned down her bold look with an oversized black blazer worn across her shoulders.

She accessorized with pink hoop earrings, burgundy heels, and a Dolce & Gabbana leather shoulder bag, complete with shining golden hardware.

The actress showed off her penchant for fashion in a gorgeous leopard print dress

Sharon has shown a fondness for bold animal print on several occasions, dazzling in a leopard print suit consisting of skintight pants and a matching blazer, which she wore with a black shirt and diamond necklace to a special screening of King Richard last month.

