Victoria Beckham goes makeup-free in sporty leggings

Oversized sunglasses, crisp masculine shirts, monochromatic tones – all key features associated with Victoria Beckham's minimalist style. The mother-of-four added another simplistic yet failproof look to the collection this week, sporting a pair of green gym leggings while on a family stroll.

Victoria looked relaxed in photos obtained by The MailOnline while trotting bare-faced around Notting Hill with her family, wearing a pair of cropped green gym leggings from her collaborative collection with Reebok. The fashion designer paired the figure-flattering leggings with a matching sage green hoodie, white trainers and a cropped black puffer jacket from her own clothing line.

Of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without Victoria's signature pair of aviators, which dangled from the front of her hoodie. The 47-year-old completed her sporty chic look with a black baseball cap, also from her eponymous designer label.

Victoria was accompanied by her son Romeo, 19, his model girlfriend Mia Regan and daughter Harper, ten, while they walked their adorable working cocker spaniel Olive through the upmarket West London streets.

Romeo shares Victoria's love for fashion

Victoria was the only member of the Beckham clan present who opted for a leisurewear look. Romeo donned a model-off-duty outfit, wearing an oversized black hoodie with graphic print and some slouchy blue jeans. In true Beckham style, a pair of large sunglasses adorned his bleach blonde buzzed head.

Victoria and Mia regularly sit front-row together

Harper looked cute in a graphic blue jumper with face print and some white cargo pants. Clearly, the 10-year-old has already taken a leaf out of her brothers' streetwear style guide.

Mia, who was accompanied by two fashionable friends, sported an eclectic ensemble, consisting of a pixie-like pink tulle midi skirt, mid blue denim jacket and chunky black buckled platform brogues.

Green Sports Leggings, £55, Reebok

Want to get Victoria's trendy leisurewear look? Her green leggings are still available to buy and are perfect for outdoor runs, gym sessions or simply a comfortable day in lounging at home.

Featuring three quarter length cut and high waisted fit, these leggings will help you feel confident while you exercise and offer maximum comfort. Plus, you get to look like Posh while you work out, win-win situation!

