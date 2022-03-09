Victoria Beckham wows in must-see slinky trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Considering she drops awe-inspiring outfits every week, it's near impossible to not be enthralled by Victoria Beckham's flawless style. The former Spice Girls member was snapped in an undeniably chic outfit that we all want to get out hands on.

The mother-of-four looked incredible in a tan blazer and black trouser combo. Featuring floor-grazing hems for leg-lengthening effect and split detail, the trousers were a true showstopper piece. Victoria layered the look with a tan-toned T-shirt, assembling a timeless yet effortless look.

The image, which was shared on social media by husband David, was part of a series in which David celebrated the special women in his life for International Women's Day. Other snaps included throwback photos of David and his mum Sandra and the couple's youngest child Harper Seven.

Victoria added a casual spin on the look, wearing her hair back in a low ponytail with two gently curled bangs shaping her exquisite face. She opted for a bronzed makeup look, consisting of caramel-coloured smokey eye, defined brow and a dusty pink lip.

Victoria looked incredible in the ey-catching look

In terms of accessories, the 47-year-old went with a less is more approach. A simple gold bracelet adorned the brunette beauty's wrist. Victoria had also treated herself to a mani-pedi, as her nude pink nails matched her toes which peeked out of some open-toe black heels.

Want to get your hands on a pair of split hem trousers like Victoria's? We don't blame you - so do we. The trousers are from Victoria's eponymous designer label and are thankfully still in stock. Team the item with some heels and a brightly coloured silk blouse for an elevated eveningwear look.

Split Hem Trousers, £278 was £575, Victoria Beckham

Alternatively, slide on a pair of black leather boots and a classic white shirt for the ultimate office outfit.

Split Hem Flared Trousers, £38, River Island

If you love Victoria's look but aren't such a big fan of the price tag, don't fret as we've found the perfect dupe, ensuring you won't miss out on a dazzling outfit. This pair of split hem trousers from River Island are equally as flattering and are a solid seasonless wardrobe staple.

Earlier this week, Victoria wowed fans with a daring colour clash look. Stepping out at Paris Fashion Week in some sumptuous ochre corduroy trousers and parma violet blouse, Victoria crafted an ensemble that Harry Styles himself would want to borrow. Harry, get in line!

