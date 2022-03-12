Savannah Guthrie was the talk of Today on Friday in an outfit which fans couldn't get over.

The host teamed a soft, black sweater with a unique navy skirt which had a sheer top layer and added chunky military boots to the mix.

Savannah oozed confidence in the stylish ensemble but not everyone was happy with her appearance.

While there were pleas from many of her social media followers to reveal where she got her skirt, others didn't think it was appropriate clothing for her job.

"Not the look for a reporter, maybe Dancing with the Stars. You are on the wrong show," quipped one, while another said they didn't deem her look "professional" enough.

However, many fans rushed to defend Savannah with one writing: "Wow fashion police are out in full force. Show us what u wore to work today. Let's have some Friday fun," and another said she was "drooling over the outfit," while a third insisted Savannah looked "so cute," and never seems to age.

Savannah's outfit got everyone talking

Savannah is incredibly popular with the Today show viewers who love tuning in to watch her, and she recently delighted them further by revealing her new career path.

The mom-of-two is fronting a new segment on the NBC News show called Starting from Scratch, which will see her learn the ropes in the kitchen.

Renowned among her followers and co-stars as somebody who finds cooking challenging, Savannah's co-stars found the new cooking show highly amusing and teased her.

The star likes to mix up her appearance from time to time

But the star is quite happy to laugh at herself and explained what the show was all about when she said: "Over the last few months I've been filming a cooking show that I can't even say without laughing.

"It's called Starting from Scratch and I'm doing the slicing, the dicing, and we have culinary icons helping us."

Chef Elizabeth Heiskell was the first to sign up, as she helped Savannah make the perfect grilled cheese.

In a preview of the first episode, Savannah admitted: "I actually don't know the first thing about how to cook!"

