Savannah Guthrie has fans falling in love with her 70s style The star looked impeccable!

Today star Savannah Guthrie has had fans falling over themselves as she showed her incredible 70s style.

The presenter struck several poses with her close friend Edmi de Jesus, as the pair twinned in similar outfits.

The pair wore matching denim skirts, as Savannah also styled out a tan jumper with a white collar and Edmi had on an eye-catching striped top.

WATCH: Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie make big change to their show

The stars also rocked some wedges, with Savannah's featuring a yellow strap, while her friend's footwear was coloured red.

Fans loved the pair's looks, although many were curious about where the stars' incredible footwear came from.

"Ummmmm...... I need to know where to find both pairs of shoes! Love the skirt as well but the shoes," exclaimed one, and a second added: "I need to know outfit details! This look is awesome."

But many other fans were just in awe with the look that the pair had gone for. One fan wrote: "Aww, you guys are definitely twinning!!"

Fans loved the pair's look

Another posted: "I just said how great you look this morning," while a third said: "You both wear this look so well! Sooo cute!"

Savannah has been a host on the Today Show since 2011, but the veteran journalist still finds new ways to surprise her co-hosts.

And last week, she did just that as she headed out to LA to interview Ellen DeGeneres after the news broke about her ending her chat show that had ran for 19 years.

"Just landed in LA to interview @theellenshow about her decision to leave her talk show. Airs Thursday am on @todayshow," Savannah wrote on Instagram.

The star then posted some preview pictures of herself with the chat show star sitting in the famous Ellen studios.

The star has an amazing sense of style

Savannah's co-stars congratulated her, with Jenna Bush Hager writing: "You amaze." Hoda Kotb added: "Liz Cheney and Ellen in one day… did you teleport? Boom."

Fans were just as excited for the TV star, with one writing: "Savannah, you are unstoppable these days. Take care and please rest!" while another wrote: "You're the next Oprah!" A third added: "Busy lady! When do you sleep?!?"

Ellen recently announced that her show would be coming to an end, explaining to fans that she had "trust[ed] her instincts" for when to end the long-running show.

"As a comedian, I've always understood the importance of… timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter," she said.

