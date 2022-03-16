Michelle Keegan sets the internet on fire with sexiest outfit to date - 'Unreal' She looks gorgeous!

Michelle Keegan is followed by over five million fans on Instagram – most of them wanting to know her every move and every gorgeous outfit.

On Tuesday, she set the internet on fire by sharing her sexiest ensemble to date – which consisted of just a blazer and nude sandals.

To complete her gorgeous look, Michelle chose to carry a bold green handbag and her hair in loose waves.

"Girls night ready. Blazer coming soon @veryuk #ad," she simply captioned the photo which highlighted her endless tanned legs.

Michelle Keegan looked incredible in just a blazer and sandals

Her friends and fans were quick to react, with Georgia May Foote writing, "Legs for days," to which Michelle replied: "All in the angles… Emily was practically laying on the floor!"

"The pins tho!!!" added former Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley, whilst Vicky Pattison wrote: "Unreal".

Michelle is back in the UK after spending an incredible week in LA with her husband Mark Wright and some friends.

The group stayed in a stunning five-bedroom villa, located a mere walking distance from the Runyon Canyon trail and with incredible views of the Hollywood sign.

The jaw-dropping rental is available for $3,825 a night, and is situated off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills.

The star also recently spent some time in Turks & Caicos with her and Mark's family

On their first day in the city, Mark shared an incredible video of their infinity pool overlooking the gorgeous views of the city, and captioned the story: "Always book our villa holidays through @vrbouk, Jesus this time they have hit new heights!!"

The stylish five-bedroom villa is called Rouge Elite, and the description reads: "From [the] spacious balcony, you’ll be able to see from the valley, on to the Hollywood sign, and all the way to Catalina.

"The hills of Hollywood are home to some of the most architecturally stunning homes in America, and Rouge Elite fits right in. Open concept layout and a curved glass wall with vanishing doors allow barrier-free access and seamless flow from inside to out, and it frames the Los Angeles skyline perfectly."