Christie Brinkley takes the plunge in nothing but a blue swimsuit

Christie Brinkley is certainly having the time of her life while on her lush seaside vacation, and her latest video is just more proof of that.

The supermodel took to social media to share a clip of herself jumping off a boardwalk into the magnificent blue water, wearing a swimsuit to match.

She donned a low-cut strapless navy blue one-piece that showed off her phenomenal physique, honed by regular exercise and healthy eating, and even grabbed a pair of flippers for her jump.

Christie was clearly in heaven during the moment, captioning her breathtaking video: "My happy heart is singing! Grazié mille amici miei! #masquenada."

Fans were quickly enamored by the beauty of her vacation and her own appearance, with one commenting: "Bellisima Christie Brinkley definitely a mermaid in that blue swimsuit."

Christie took the plunge in her latest video

Another wrote: "Your gorgeous hair was flowing endlessly in slow motion. Fun and full of life," while a third added: "You are still as beautiful and amazing as you were 40 years ago!!! Awesomeness right here!!!"

The supermodel and entrepreneur has been enjoying a bit of downtime at her family home in the Turks and Caicos, from where she has been sharing several pictures and videos over the past few days.

She's used the time to connect with friends and also display more of her swimwear, leaving fans mesmerized with a particular light blue one piece featuring a backless design that she paired with a straw hat for a stunning snap on the beach.

However, just because she's on break doesn't mean the work stops for her, as she even posted a video of herself early in the trip revealing she would be going on an Instagram live to talk about her wine company, Bellissima Prosecco.

The supermodel is enjoying a lush beachside vacation

And while there, she also took to sharing some of her lesser known hobbies with fans, revealing that she had gotten into the habit of painting using driftwood easels.



