Christie Brinkley, 68, shows off endless legs in mini skirt – fans go wild over 'ageless' photo

Christie Brinkley knows how to make a statement – and on Tuesday she did just that in a Burberry mini skirt.

The mother-of-three attended a benefit fashion show at Burberry, and was dressed head to toe in the brand – including a matching top, a black blazer and ankle boots.

"Benefit Fashion Show at @burberry to help grow an organic garden to ensure the children get the fruits and vegetables they need thru @vistadelmarorg Check for reels for more Thank you Hosts @katiafrancesconi @ericapelosini," Christie captioned a gorgeous photo of herself.

Fans loved the model's latest look and rushed to compliment her, with many leaving red heart and fire emojis.

The 68-year-old looked stunning in a Burberry outfit

"You look stunning Christie," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Okay! You look 22! Ohhh how I love you!"

A third remarked: "Burberry never, ever looked better. Ever," whilst a fourth said: "I truly thought that was a vintage photo. I truly thank god for you showing what a beautiful king life can yield, inner beauty really does shine on the outside."

Christie has often spoken out about her anti-aging and fitness secrets, revealing that she eats a well-rounded diet and exercises often.

She completed the look with black ankle boots and a matching blazer

As for her fitness, she's often spoken out about the importance of staying active. "Don’t stop moving because you'll rust," she said to The Cut. "You have to grease the joints and keep moving. As long as I do that, I feel great. If you start to hold still, they'll start acting up."

She also stays away from the sun, despite her love for sunny climes. "Don't bake – fake instead," she told Forbes whilst speaking out about her skincare routine.

As for her diet, Christie drinks plenty of water during the day, starting with a cup of hot water with lemon in the morning and has followed a vegetarian diet since she was 13 years old.