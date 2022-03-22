Sandra Bullock attends special premiere in show-stopping gown with rarely seen family member The Crash star made heads turn

Sandra Bullock is one that often makes a big statement on the red carpet when she makes an appearance, and her latest one is easily one of her best.

The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere for her movie Lost City in a pink ruffled gown that fans won't forget anytime soon.

The spectacular outfit went all the way to the floor and featured a gathered tulle design on the skirt with an ombre effect in the pink and a high slit. Underneath the skirt, she had a surprising choice of footwear, opting for a pair of thigh-high black leather boots.

The bodice piece, meanwhile, featured a deeply plunging neckline and was studded in crystals. Sandra completed the look with a sleek do and a black blazer on top of her gown.

She made the red carpet a family affair, however, as she was joined by her younger sister Gesine Bullock-Prado, who wore a chic black dress featuring a cape and pencil skirt.

Sandra attended the Lost City premiere with her sister Gesine

The Oscar winner recently revealed that she would be taking a step back from acting to spend some time with family.

In an interview with CBS News, she said: "I can be creative; I can be part of a community. But right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause."

When asked how long she would be pausing for, she replied: "I don't know, until I don't feel like I feel now when I'm in front of a camera," adding that she just wanted to be at home.

"I just want to be present, and responsible for one thing." In later interviews, she clarified that meant spending more time with her kids and maybe even taking a break until they were teenagers and able to handle the world on their own.

Sandra is a mom-of-two with her partner Bryan Randall

The Unforgivable actress has two adopted children, Louis, 11, and Laila, eight, and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has a grown daughter, too.

