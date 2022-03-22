Reese Witherspoon celebrates her birthday with a big Draper James sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Reese Witherspoon is, unbelievably, celebrating her 46th birthday and ever the girl's girl, she wants all the women in her life – including fans – to celebrate with her.

Reese's fashion line, Draper James is celebrating Reese's birthday with 25% off everything site-wide and in stores! But if you love her style, shop quick - the sale ends at midnight ET today, March 22.

WATCH Reese Witherspoon shares incredible throwback of Jennifer Aniston for special celebration

Reese summertime perfection in her Draper James 'Kellie' babydoll dress, which is now just $93.75 on sale

If you visit the Draper James site, you will see 'Reese's Birthday Weekend Promotion' and confirmation that 25% off will be automatically applied at the checkout. What a treat!

REESE'S LOOK: Kellie Babydoll Dress in 'Green Shadow Floral,' was $125 now $93.75, Draper James

The Legally Blonde star launched her birthday celebrations on Sunday by taking to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself dancing along a heavenly looking beach at sunset to the summer soundtrack Sheesh! by Tai Verdes wearing a beautiful seasonal dress from her very own Draper James line.

Reese celebrated her birthday in style wearing a dress from her Draper James label

The floaty knee-length dress with puff sleeves in a yellow, blue and green botanical print is quintessential of the Draper James aesthetic, "contemporary, yet timeless Southern style."

OUR PICK: Miranda Wrap Dress in 'Spring Blooms,' was $165 now $123.75, Draper James

Hundreds of thousands of fans showered Reese with love and compliments, including Hollywood pals, Jennifer Aniston and Oscar nominee Naomi Watts.

While Reese's dress isn't available to shop, the Miranda Wrap Dress in the Spring Blooms print is a similar style, and is currently available at Draper James.

Reese's Draper James RSVP collection at Kohl's

Birthday girl Reese has also rocked her Draper James RSVP line, available on sale at Kohl's

Reese also debuted a pretty summer dress from her special Draper James x Kohl's collection on Instagram, captioning it simply: "Hints of florals and green".

RSVP Puff Sleeve Shirt Dress in 'Sky Floral,' was $78 now $58.50, Draper James x Kohls

New Girl star Zooey Deschanel immediately posted love hearts all over the comments section - and no doubt rushed to buy this dress herself!

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon smiles in her pretty Draper James RSVP x Kohls dress

Shop Reese's Draper James 'Birthday bag'

If you have a penchant for accessories, Reese has you in mind too! We were spoilt for choice by the extensive range of trendy Draper James accessories, from affordable trinkets to our very favorite: Reese's Birthday Bag!

It's a limited edition Bucket Tote made of vegan leather and embroidered with pretty Southern magnolias for $110 - or just $82.50 if you buy it before midnight on March 22nd!

Reese's Birthday Bag: Limited Edition June Bucket Tote, was $110 now $82.50, Draper James

It was inspired by her beloved grandmother Dorothea, who "had an incredible sense of style and knew how to make the most of any outfit by wearing the perfect accessories."

If you miss the limited edition bag, there is a perfect day-to-night option, the Sawyer Satchel is made from durable vegan leather and comes in choices of soft gold, navy or black. Plus each bag is finished with a beautiful floral scarf tie that you can wear wherever you wish!

Sawyer Satchel, Gold, was $99 now $74.25, Draper James

Treat yourselves, it's Reese's birthday gift to you!

