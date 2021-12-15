Sandra Bullock looks sensational in plunging sequin dress in first look at new movie The Lost City also stars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt

Sandra Bullock is set to team up with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt for a new movie unlike anything she's ever done before - and we can't wait!

The upcoming comedy film, titled The Lost City, sees the famed actress star as a "brilliant, but reclusive author" famous for writing romance-adventure novels who finds herself thrust into a real-life epic jungle adventure. In first look images released on Wednesday, the 57-year-old actress can be seen looking absolutely sensational in a purple sequined dress that featured a plunging neckline. Check it out below...

The statement dress was perfectly paired with a smokey eye and minimal jewellery. Sandra's long brunette tresses were tied loosely up.

In another photo, Sandra can be seen being rushed away on a wheelbarrow from a massive explosion by Brad and Channing.

Sandra looks sensational in first look images of the new film

The official synopsis for the film, which is set to hit theaters in the US on March 25, 2022, reads: "Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, Dash.

The Lost City also stars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt

"While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story.

"Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever.

While there's still some time to wait until the film is released, in the meantime, viewers can check out Sandra Bullock's new Netflix movie The Unforgivable, in which she stars as an convict struggling to find her place in the world after being set free.

