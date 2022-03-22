Jane McDonald commands attention in striking coat – see photo The Loose Women star always looks so glamorous

Jane McDonald always looks flawless with her stunning looks, and she posted what might be her most show-stopping to date on Tuesday.

DISCOVER: All you need to know about Jane McDonald: career, love life and more

The former Loose Women star posed up against a stone column in a striking baby-blue floor-length coat that featured some red tree patterns running up to the patchwork collar. Her sleeves also featured some eye-catching geometric patterns that we couldn't help falling in love with, as well as some more patchwork squares close to her midriff.

And as ever, the rest of her outfit also commanded attention, as she styled out a red top, denim jeans and some swanky blue suede boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane McDonald left emotional during return to Loose Women

Jane beamed in the photo as she struck her pose, and she looked flawless with her hair neatly styled in tresses and sporting some natural makeup.

READ: Loose Women's Jane McDonald reveals secret behind her weight loss

SEE: Jane McDonald wows with stylish casual look in latest photo

"Ready for another day's filming," she wrote in her caption, and we can't wait to see whatever she's been up to make it to our screens.

Her fans also fell in love with the flawless image, with many complimenting the incredible coat that she was modelling.

"Beautiful coat on a beautiful lady," enthused one, while a second added: "Love the coat," and a third posted: "Brilliant coat Jane."

Jane styled out an amazing outfit!

Others had different compliments for the 58-year-old, as one said: "What a beautiful smile, you look so happy Jane, have a wonderful time," and another commented: "Always so classy and sweet."

MORE: Jane McDonald makes incredible announcement – and we can't wait

READ: Jane McDonald just shared some exciting news - delighted fans react!

Jane stunned fans last week when she posed in a sun-soaked location and styled out a beautifully casual look, which was made up of a gorgeous matching shirt and thin coat, which was topped off with a pair of trousers that cut off just under the knee.

She finished off her look with a pair of sandals as she posed with one hand in her pockets.

We always love the outfits that the star wears

The setting around here looked just like paradise with an array of palm trees and strange statues dotted around the background.

She captioned her post: "Another day of filming and the sun is shining!"

MORE: Jane McDonald thrills fans as she reveals exciting future plans - and they're invited

WOW: Jane McDonald looks stunning in summery look ahead of major change

Fans immediately fell in love with the serene shot, and they were quick to begin showering Jane with plenty of compliments.

"Lucky lady, enjoy the sunshine," enthused one, while a second added: "You're so beautiful!! I'm jealous of the sun!!" and a third posted: "Gorgeous Yorkshire Lass."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.