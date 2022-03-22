Rochelle Humes is the epitome of elegance in cropped shirt and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nobody loves an all-white outfit as much as Rochelle Humes. The This Morning presenter is known to rock a head-to-toe heavenly look and is always piecing together new ensembles to debut. The mother-of-three stepped out wearing another incredible white creation this week and looked as elegant as ever.

Rochelle, 33, attended her goddaughters' christenings looking apt in an all-white outfit featuring cropped wrap-around shirt and high-waisted trousers. She teamed the look with a pair of beige heeled mules and a beige leather handbag for the occasion.

The TV star wore her dark hair tied back in a low bun and opted for a natural beauty look. She accessorised with some gold jewellery, including a gold chain with the initial 'B', gold hoop earrings and her favourite gold Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

The former The Saturdays singer also shared some adorable images of her daughters Alaia and Valentina wearing matching Gucci dresses, white cardigans and white ballet shoes. Rochelle posed alongside husband Marvin in another photo, who looked dapper wearing a beige suit, tan T-shirt and pale brown shoes.

Rochelle took to social media to showcase the series of sweet snaps from the wholesome day, alongside the caption: "A Sunday to remember…Summer and Sloane it’s an honour to be your God Parents and we will forever be present," with a church, praying and sparkle emoji.

Fans and friends loved the photos, especially Rochelle's timeless outfit. "Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous," commented one, while another added: "So gorgeous all of you." A third penned: "So fashionable," and a fourth agreed: "The most beautiful family!"

Love Rochelle's angelic look? We’ve found the perfect replica of her unique shirt which is ideal for dressed-up days out or sophisticated office days in.

Collared Wrap Blouse, £65, & Other Stories

This collared long sleeve wrap blouse with a textured finish and a self-tie detail at the waist is a key staple for your spring wardrobe. Featuring beautiful broderie detailing and tie waist, this flattering item can be easily paired with blue jeans for a casual but composed look.

