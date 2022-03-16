Sandra Bullock's top secret property portfolio - 17 epic homes

The Lost City actress Sandra Bullock likes to keep her personal life very private, sharing very few details about where she lives with her partner Bryan Randall and her children Louis, 11, and Laila, 8. Here's everything we do know about Sandra's impressive property empire…

MORE: Sandra Bullock shares very rare insight into family life at home with children and boyfriend

Dirt has revealed that the star has 17 different homes under her belt – making her a very impressive real estate mogul indeed. Architectural Digest details one of Sandra's most recent home purchases, explaining that it is in the sought-after location of Beverly Hills. She has gone for a "2,800-square-foot mid-century bungalow that she bought for $2.7 million". Sounds lovely!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sandra Bullock's candid comments on parenting her adopted children

The star also has two impressive homes in Malibu by the beach, which she completed on in 2018 and 2020. One of them has been listed as a rental property but it is unclear whether the other is for her personal use.

MORE: Sandra Bullock lets her son 'see everything' as she teaches children about racism

MORE: Fans have the same complaint about Sandra Bullock's movie The Unforgivable

The actress has a house in New Orleans

As well as swanky destinations that are a hit with fellow A-listers, Sandra also looks off-grid when it comes to her home acquisitions. She previously bought a home in Austin overlooking Barton Creek and a compound in Georgia.

One thing is for sure, Sandra's properties are multi-million pound investments for the star.

Sandra is in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall

Sandra will be spending more time at her stunning homes in the coming months and possibly years, as she has announced that she is taking a conscious step back from acting to spend more time with her children.

Sandra's children are adopted, and it is believed her boyfriend Bryan, who also has his own daughter, co-parents them. In a rare interview, she said: "He's the example that I would want my children to have."

The star is taking a step back from acting (pictured here in The Lost City)

The star met her photographer beau when she hired him to take photos at her son's fifth birthday and she has since called Bryan the love of her life. Aww!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.