Rochelle Humes is a dream in daring waistcoat and trousers

Rochelle Humes has wowed crowds with another must-see look to add to her dazzling outfit archive. The 33-year-old looked incredible in a chic all-black outfit while attending the launch of her new collection with Next.

Rochelle stunned fans wearing a matching black waistcoat and trouser suit look. Featuring button-down detailing, tailored fit and low waistline, the outfit married conventional masculine overtones with sleek feminine appeal.

WATCH: Inside Rochelle Humes' gym workout

The mother-of-three wore her long dark tresses down and loose in subtle beach waves with a middle parting. She opted for a bronzed makeup look, complete with eyeliner flick, glossy nude lip and dewy skin glow.

The star accessorised with her favourite gold jewellery – a gold Cartier love bangle and Van Cleef & Arpels chain bracelet. A gold chain necklace brandishing the initial 'B' adorned her neck.

Rochelle looked stunning in the look

Rochelle posed up a storm next to husband Marvin, who looked dapper in a navy pinstripe track jacket and matching trousers. He layered the set over a plain navy T-shirt and gold chain necklace to match his wife's. The couple beamed as they posed for the cameras at the event.

The couple looked incredible together

The brunette beauty took to social media to share the series of stunning snaps. She captioned the post: "They say all good things comes in threes… so I am so excited to launch my THIRD series with @nextofficial. I am forever grateful and humbled that people will turn up to celebrate these moments with me, ad."

Rochelle paired the look with some black heels

Fans and friends adored Rochelle's pared-down yet timeless outfit. "Gorgeous as usual," penned one follower. Another commented: "You look stunning, gorgeous, so chic!" while a third added: "You look absolutely fabulous Rochelle, like always." A fourth agreed: "Love the look!"

Rochelle and Marvin posed for the cameras together

Do you also love Rochelle's look? Waistcoats are the ultimate It-girl trend right now and are an instant remedy for reinvigorating one's wardrobe.

Black Waistcoat, £38, Urban Outfitters

This classic waistcoat with a vintage-inspired design is the perfect lookalike of Rochelle's. A sleeveless style, plunging V-neck, button placket and a pointed hem culminate in a sleek wardrobe staple.

Rochelle recently attended her goddaughters' christenings looking apt in an all-white outfit featuring cropped wrap-around shirt and high-waisted trousers. She teamed the look with a pair of beige heeled mules and a beige leather handbag for the occasion.

