Rochelle Humes is a dream in daring waistcoat and trousers

The TV star looked oh so suave

Rochelle Humes has wowed crowds with another must-see look to add to her dazzling outfit archive. The 33-year-old looked incredible in a chic all-black outfit while attending the launch of her new collection with Next.

Rochelle stunned fans wearing a matching black waistcoat and trouser suit look. Featuring button-down detailing, tailored fit and low waistline, the outfit married conventional masculine overtones with sleek feminine appeal.

The mother-of-three wore her long dark tresses down and loose in subtle beach waves with a middle parting. She opted for a bronzed makeup look, complete with eyeliner flick, glossy nude lip and dewy skin glow.

The star accessorised with her favourite gold jewellery – a gold Cartier love bangle and Van Cleef & Arpels chain bracelet. A gold chain necklace brandishing the initial 'B' adorned her neck.

rochelle-humes-next

Rochelle looked stunning in the look

Rochelle posed up a storm next to husband Marvin, who looked dapper in a navy pinstripe track jacket and matching trousers. He layered the set over a plain navy T-shirt and gold chain necklace to match his wife's. The couple beamed as they posed for the cameras at the event.

rochelle-humes-next-marvin

The couple looked incredible together

The brunette beauty took to social media to share the series of stunning snaps. She captioned the post: "They say all good things comes in threes… so I am so excited to launch my THIRD series with @nextofficial. I am forever grateful and humbled that people will turn up to celebrate these moments with me, ad."

rochelle-humes-launch

Rochelle paired the look with some black heels

Fans and friends adored Rochelle's pared-down yet timeless outfit. "Gorgeous as usual," penned one follower. Another commented: "You look stunning, gorgeous, so chic!" while a third added: "You look absolutely fabulous Rochelle, like always." A fourth agreed: "Love the look!"

rochelle-marvin

Rochelle and Marvin posed for the cameras together

Do you also love Rochelle's look? Waistcoats are the ultimate It-girl trend right now and are an instant remedy for reinvigorating one's wardrobe.

rochelle-humes-urban-outfitters-waistcoat

Black Waistcoat, £38, Urban Outfitters

SHOP NOW

This classic waistcoat with a vintage-inspired design is the perfect lookalike of Rochelle's. A sleeveless style, plunging V-neck, button placket and a pointed hem culminate in a sleek wardrobe staple.

Rochelle recently attended her goddaughters' christenings looking apt in an all-white outfit featuring cropped wrap-around shirt and high-waisted trousers. She teamed the look with a pair of beige heeled mules and a beige leather handbag for the occasion.

