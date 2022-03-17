Rochelle Humes sets pulses racing in double denim

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes has once again whipped up a fashion frenzy. The mother-of-three posed up a storm in a brand new double denim look which quickly caught the attention of fans. Adding another fresh look to her enviable fashion inventory, Rochelle was a complete denim dream.

The This Morning host posed behind the scenes in the look, featuring baggy light blue boyfriend jeans and a matching denim jacket in an ultra-cropped curved fit. Flaunting eye-catching seam detail and wide-leg silhouette, the jeans offered a cutting-edge yet casual vibe while the unique jacket channeled iconic Dolly Parton sass.

The star wore her dark tresses down in playful curls and parted to the side. A bronzed makeup look consisting of thick brushed brown, eyeliner flick and plenty of mascara highlighted the TV host's natural beauty.

Rochelle revelled in the nineties aesthetic, taking to social media to share some snaps of the look: She captioned her post: "C’est La Vie," which quickly caught the attention of fans.

Rochelle looked incredible in double denim

"I need your whole wardrobe!!!!" one fan penned, with another adding: "Obsessed with everything you wear. I need your whole wardrobe please. Fashion-wise you know what you're doing! #idol." Another added: "I actually love a bit of double denim!"

Rochelle's style is unparalleled

If you agree and also can't get enough of Rochelle's rodeo-ready look, then we have the perfect replica for you. This cropped denim jacket from Hollister fuses skate girl style and Spice Girls charm with its throw-on appeal.

Cropped Denim Jacket, £35, Hollister

The item's flattering balloon sleeves, spread collar and relaxed fit will help the piece become a key daywear staple. To achieve a double denim look, pair the jacket with some pale blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

If double denim isn't quite for you, then simply team the jacket with some black trousers and sneakers for an easy-breezy ensemble.

Rochelle has been inundatinging followers with stunning looks during the past week. She recently bowled over fans with a matching brown satin cargo pants and corset co-ord from House of CB. Featuring low waistline and pocket detail, the trousers helped Rochelle to craft a fabulously utilitarian look.

