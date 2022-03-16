Rochelle Humes is a total goddess in sleek crop top and cargo pants

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

She is beauty, she is grace, she's a fully-fledged fashion ace! Rochelle Humes has an endless supply of awe-inspiring outfits. From designer pieces to high street favourites, the former singer knows how to mix and match labels to create effortlessly chic looks.

Rochelle's latest ensemble to stun fans was a matching brown satin cargo pants and corset co-ord from House of CB. The mother-of-three looked stunning in the tailored trousers cut from a sumptuous chocolate satin. Featuring low waistline and pocket detail, the trousers helped Rochelle to craft the ultimate nineties utilitarian look.

WATCH: Inside Rochelle Humes' workout

The star scraped her hair back into a tight bun, letting two loose strands shape her face. She opted for a bronzed beauty glow, consisting of dramatic winged eyeliner, dewy pink lip, brushed up brows and a subtle dusting of blush.

Rochelle posted a series of sultry snaps to social media, alongside the caption: "I used to wear my hair like this at school," with a donut emoji.

Rochelle looked sensational in the outfit

Her look caused quite a stir among fans and followers. "Woweeee," commented sister and former Love Island star Sophie Piper. "Love this whole outfit!" added another, while a third fan agreed, saying: "Love this House of CB set," with a string of heart-eyes emojis.

The star loves a corset look

The 32-year-old added an extra touch of glam with her dazzling accessories. A celebrity favourite Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet adorned Rochelle's wrist, in addition to a gold Cartier love bracelet.

Rochelle sported her favourite hairstyle

She teamed the look with a pair of apple green heeled mules and some simple gold studs decorated her ears, infusing the star's outfit with an edgy feel.

Daria Chocolate Satin Cargo Pants, £99, House of CB

Are you as obsessed with Rochelle's lustrous look as we are? The House of CB set is still available to buy online and handily comes in both regular and tall fits.

Brown Cargo Pants, £25.99, ASOS

Alternatively, if you love the combo but aren't so enamored with the price, don't fret as ASOS are stocking an ideal lookalike. Pair the trousers with some chunky black boots and a black top for a causal daywear vibe or some heels and matching corset for an out-on-the-town aesthetic like Rochelle's.

The star is clearly a fan of corset-dominated outfits as she recently posed in another dreamy chocolate corset look. Rochelle wowed fans in the slinky brown faux-lather corset which she layered over a coffee brown blazer dress. Rochelle completed the all-brown look with a pair of cornflower blue knee-high snakeskin boots, adding a tinge of sass to the eye-catching concoction.

