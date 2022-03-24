Helen Flanagan surprises in quirky mini dress for heartfelt celebration The actress looked dreamy for the occasion

Helen Flanagan has dazzled fans with a new eye-catching look that has us all talking. The actress and mother-of-three debuted a recycled blazer dress for her son Charlie's first birthday, and all we can say is wow.

Helen celebrated her son's birthday wearing the mismatched blazer dress, featuring two-tone sky blue and cream contrast colour scheme, asymmetric organza floral frill hem, silky satin fabric, pocket scarf details, plunging neckline, exaggerated shoulder pads and cut-out pleated detail that added a twist to the traditional style.

The 31-year-old looked unreal in the number from independent brand Dula as she enjoyed the evening with her family. Helen wore her blonde hair tied back in a relaxed low ponytail and danced in a swanky restaurant setting in some white open-toe heels.

Helen and her partner, football player Scott Sinclair, both accessorised with some elaborately decorated sombreros as they sang Happy Birthday to their son.

Helen looked stunning in the unique dress

The blonde beauty took to social media to share the look with followers. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Helen commented: "Love this dress @dulalabel @jillyisabella."

Helen celebrated her son's first birthday

The star opted for a natural makeup look to complement her sun-kissed holiday tan. A fresh set of nude acrylics add a touch of sass to the unique but refined aesthetic.

Helen has been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway with her family

Helen jetted off overseas and is currently enjoying a gloriously hot climate. On Sunday evening, the actress shared a lovely snap of her and her fiance at dinner. Helen was rocking a gorgeous black dress with a bustle at the neckline. With her golden glowing tan and glossy makeup, she looked flawless.

The star's dream holiday in a mystery sun-soaked destination means we've been treated to a host of amazing outfits. Earlier in the holiday, Helen looked flawless in a backless black top that she paired with maroon chinos as she wheeled Charlie in his stroller near the beach.