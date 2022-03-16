Helen Flanagan drops jaws in bombshell strapless dress The Coronation Street star always looks so glamorous

Helen Flanagan always looks stunning and she wowed once again this week when she modelled another beautiful dress that showed off her incredible figure.

The former Coronation Street actress shared a snapshot to her Instagram Stories that showed her wearing a curve-hugging shimmering white strapless dress with a feather detail around the bust and hem.

SEE: Helen Flanagan looks incredible in leopard print sports bra

The mum-of-three teamed the eye-catching frock with matching white heels and a small clutch bag, and wore her hair swept back away from her face.

Her smoky eye makeup gave a dramatic look, enhanced by cheekbone-enhancing blush and glossy lipstick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan poses at home in lingerie

The picture was shared from the Nadine Merabi Bridal account, where the description of the dress read: "Get elegant with KATIE White featuring feather details and shimmers all around, she will have you looking and feeling expensive."

SEE: Helen Flanagan's new leather outfit is jaw-droppingly gorgeous

MORE: Helen Flanagan's 8 most stylish pregnancy looks: from fitness outfits to glamorous gowns

Helen loves a glam dress and has been sharing several amazing fashion finds with her social media followers over the last few months.

Helen looked so pretty in the outfit

On Sunday, she impressed yet again when she showcased her fabulous figure in a curve-hugging floral dress – and it was in honour of a very special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress posed in a low-cut floral print blue dress, with her tousled hair still slightly damp.

Helen wore light makeup with pink lipstick to complement her natural good looks and she pouted for the camera, revealing why she was getting so dolled up in the caption, which read: "Getting ready for my Prince's birthday party."

The star recently rocked a pretty floral dress

The beautiful blonde and her partner, footballer Scott Sinclair, share three children: daughters Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and baby son Charlie, who will turn one later this month.

The loved-up couple are set to head down the aisle, having celebrated their engagement in 2018, however their plans were put on hold due to the pandemic and they haven't yet confirmed a date for their ceremony.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.