Helen Flanagan commands attention in sizzling backless top The former Coronation Street star stunned on her trip

Helen Flanagan always has the best looks in her wardrobe, and that clearly extends to her holiday wardrobe, as she proved on Saturday.

The star and her family are enjoying a dream holiday in a mystery sun-soaked destination and Helen wowed with two different outfits. In one, she looked flawless in a backless black top that she paired with maroon chinos as she wheeled her one-year-old son Charlie in his stroller near the beach.

She had plenty more to add to her outfit including a bucket hat, black sandals and a glamorous bag that she slung over her shoulder.

This wasn't Helen's only amazing look that she shared as she also posted a photo of herself in a gorgeous blue mini-dress while cradling her baby son.

But judging from her remark about the flawless outfit, she may have brought it with her to enjoy the heat.

Helen strolled along in a daring outfit

"Love this dress, will wear all through summer @lydiamillen @karen_millen great for nursing as well."

The star left her fans in awe on Friday as she shared a selfie of her stunning look as she prepared to catch her flight.

She posed for a quick mirror selfie wearing steel grey cycling shorts, a pale grey zip-up hoodie and a pair of must-see black Prada jelly shoes. A large straw woven beach bag, also from Prada, was strapped over her shoulder, completing her holiday-ready attire.

The star has a great taste in fashion

The actress wore her sandy blonde hair up in a bun and went bare-faced for her flight. A gold watch adorned her wrist, adding a touch of glam to the cosy outfit.

Helen shared the snap on her Instagram stories, alongside the caption: "Zip up @sistersandseeker (this was my going home zip up I packed in my hospital bag with Charlie and it's soooo good for nursing) shorts @adanola."

She then added a shorter caption under the photo, saying: "First flight away since 2019," with a heart-eyes emoji.

