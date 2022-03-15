We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Flanagan is a doting mum to her children, and during the week she marked the first birthday of her son Charlie in style.

The mum-of-three and her fiancé Scott Sinclair hosted a Gruffalo-themed party for their little one. Helen looked stunning in her floral Lavish Alice dress while her two daughters, Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, looked so sweet in matching striped dresses. The family's living room had been transformed into a beautiful grotto with inflatable forest trees in the background and their table filled with a spread of Gruffalo-related items.

There was also a Room on the Broom theme to the party, with several golden moon and star balloons.

"Lovely birthday party for our little prince yesterday @scotty__sinclair," she captioned the photo. "Thank you Jayde @jandjeventplanning for doing such a lovely gruffalo party for Charlie."

Scott was one of the first to respond to Helen's heartwarming post, as he replied with a heart emoji.

But many of her one million followers couldn't believe how fast time had flown, as one said: "Wow! Party looks amazing for the gorgeous birthday boy!! I can't believe he's one."

Helen threw a beautiful party for her son

A second added: "Wow! Party looks amazing for the gorgeous birthday boy!! I can't believe he's one," and a third commented: "Can't believe he's 1 already, happy birthday wee Charlie."

Many more wished the little tot a "happy birthday" while others hailed the party as "fantastic' – and we certainly agree!

Last week, Helen stunned fans when she shared a glimpse inside her son's bedroom – and it appears that he's a fan of the Gruffalo as his bedroom is themed after the popular book as well.

Helen captured mural artist Nikola finishing off the impressive room by painting some frogs and lily pads on the wall, and we cannot believe our eyes.

Charlie had a spellbinding cake

Talking to the camera, Helen said: "So Nikola is just finishing off the Gruffalo room, I love it so much. Nikola, it looks amazing!"

She continued: "So Nikola is drawing on these little frogs with lily pads- she's so talented, I keep popping all the time to see what you're doing, it looks so good - I love it."

Helen panned around the vibrant room which was painted wall-to-wall with pictures from the book, complete with bright green trees and detailed illustrations of the Gruffalo himself.

Also painted on the wall are the words "Our boy Charlie" – we cannot get enough of the adorable design!

