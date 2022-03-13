Helen Flanagan showcases incredible curves in beautiful dress for special occasion The actress looks so glam!

Helen Flanagan will no doubt have wowed her many fans once again when she showcased her fabulous figure in a curve-hugging floral dress on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress posed in the low-cut floral print blue dress, with her tousled blonde hair still slightly damp.

She wore light makeup with rosy pink lipstick to complement her natural good looks. The beautiful blonde pouted for the camera, revealing why she was getting so dolled up in the caption, which read: "Getting ready for my Prince's birthday party."

The mum-of-three and her partner, footballer Scott Sinclair, share three children: daughters Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and baby son Charlie, who will turn one later this month.

As well as being a devoted mother, Helen has become an online fashion icon, showcasing a variety of stylish looks every week. Last weekend, she shared a snapshot of another incredible outfit from a night out in London.

Helen looked stunning in the pretty dress

The star posted a gorgeous throwback image that showed her wearing a figure-hugging deep green dress with a nipped-in waist and ruched detailing around the bust.

The actress teamed the beautiful frock with a nude handbag and heels and wore her long locks tied in a topknot. She captioned the lovely picture: "I didn't get a dress picture last night which is unlike me but I wore this dress a few weeks ago in London x."

The former I'm A Celebrity contestant then tagged clothing brand Lavish Alice as she continued: "Messages about my dress last night it's from @lavishalice."

The star often models a series of glamorous outfits

The glamorous blonde has posed in a variety of stunning looks over the last few weeks.

One of the most eye-catching was a low-cut red minidress, which she wore as she posed while sitting on the top of a restaurant booth.

The dress was worn with black tights, neutral makeup and another updo. Sharing the image to her Instagram Stories, Helen captioned it: "Feeling more glam last night…"

