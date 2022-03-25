Jenna Dewan stuns in daring see-through dress with endless high slit

Jenna Dewan proudly showed off her stunning body on Thursday night as she and fiancé Steve Kazee hit the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Future of Hollywood event that was held in Los Angeles.

The actress, 41, pulled out all the stops for the night out and dazzled guests with a daring black dress with a sheer front panel and a high thigh slit that perfectly highlighted her abs and legs.

The mother-of-two completed her look with open-toed heels and accessorised with sparkling earrings and rings.

She wore her long hair down in loose beach waves and kept her makeup to a minimum, choosing smokey eyes and lipgloss.

Jenna's partner Steve, 46, looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and black tie.

The Step Up actress' appearance comes just days after she opened up about her life, revealing that she is "better than" she ever imagined.

Asked in an interview with NewBeauty magazine what advice she would give her younger self, Jenna revealed: "To really just let go, have fun, and to not worry so much. It all works out, and it’s even better than you could imagine."

The actress attended alongside her fiancé Steve Kazee

The star also revealed why she often chooses to keep her two children out of social media. Jenna, who shares eight-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum and her son, Callum, two, with Steve, said: "There are a lot of moments I have as a mother that are just for me. There are a lot of moments with my partner that we’re choosing not to put on social media."

She continued: "Sometimes, I share the challenges, and sometimes I go through the challenges by myself. "Sometimes, I don't feel like sharing. Then, other times, I'm so in the moment with my kids, and we're doing something really fun, that I completely forget I even have a phone," she added.