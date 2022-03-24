Jane McDonald wows with stunning floral dress in top-secret location The former Loose Women star was filming for a secret project

We are obsessed with anything Jane McDonald does, especially since she always wows us with her stunning sense of fashion.

And on Thursday she stunned with a gorgeous ensemble as she filmed in a top-secret location. The star posed in a summery looking place with palm trees and green grass stretching out behind her as far as the eye could see. Jane leant barefoot up against a palm tree as she looked down at the grass behind her while rocking a fabulous shirtdress that carried an intricate floral pattern.

The top half of her outfit was an angelic white, while the skirt was made up of a light red that nearly matched her painted toenails.

Although Jane wouldn't give away anything to do with her latest adventure, we can't help but wonder whether the segways in the back of the shot have anything to do with it.

The former Loose Women star kept fans guessing with her caption, as she teased: "We're filming in the most beautiful spot today... can't tell you where yet though!!"

We wish we knew where Jane was!

Her followers didn't mind though as they were transfixed on her amazing look, as one enthused: "Once again our beautiful Jane and love your dress. Love you lots Jane."

A second added: "Your dress is beautiful, stay safe," and a third posted: "Beautiful lady inside and out," and a fourth commented: "Can't wait for this... xxxxxx you are definitely the funniest, [most] down to earth woman on the telly."

Other joked about where she might be with some jesting about her secret location being Leicester or Skegness.

This wasn't Jane's first major fashion moment of the week, as on Tuesday she stunned her followers when she modelled the most eye-catching coat.

The star gets to go to some beautiful places

The striking baby-blue floor-length item featured some red tree patterns running up to the patchwork collar.

Her sleeves also featured some eye-catching geometric patterns that we couldn't help falling in love with, as well as some more patchwork squares close to her midriff.

And as ever, the rest of her outfit also commanded attention, as she styled out a red top, denim jeans and some swanky blue suede boots.

"Beautiful coat on a beautiful lady," said one follower, while a second added: "Love the coat," and a third posted: "Brilliant coat Jane."

