Holly Willoughby has one impressive wardrobe, and when we think of ger fashion, we often default to the beautiful blouses and skirts that she wears on This Morning.

So we were a little surprised on Thursday when the presenter wowed in a white blouse that she had paired with a bold pair of frayed jeans. The denim three-quarter lengths had appeared to be sheared around the cuffs as Holly sat barefoot in an armchair while highlighting a new wallpaper range from Dunelm.

Holly Willoughby stuns with unbelievable talent

We loved this new style on Holly, with the item pairing perfectly with her usual look, and her hair styled in gorgeous tresses.

"I loved picking the designs for my new wallpaper range with @dunelmuk," she wrote.

"I adore nature and have always been influenced by pretty florals and foliage, so of course this is reflected in these gorgeous designs. Home is always where my heart is…"

We loved this style from Holly

Fans fell in love with both the star's look and the new range, and they rushed to the comments to share their appreciation.

One enthused: "Oh wow this is perfect for our house renovation," and a second added: "They look lovely," and a third commented: "Can't wait to get to Dunelm and see the collection."

Holly recently made her long-awaited return to our television screens after the mum-of-three recovered from a battle with COVID.

Holly usually prefers a blouse and skirt

Speaking about her experience, she told co-host, Phillip Schofield: "I had sort of 48 hours of feeling rubbish, head on the pillow, headache, afterwards felt like I just had a cold.

"I'm fine now, but just waiting for that line to go – every morning – it was like the worst advent calendar in the world."

It wasn't just This Morning that Holly was absent from, as the presenter was also forced to miss some episodes of Dancing on Ice.

While it is no longer required by law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the chance of passing COVID on to others.

