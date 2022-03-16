The Rookie's Jenna Dewan shares behind-the-scenes snap from Julianne Hough's new dance project Step into the Movies airs on ABC

The Rookie star Jenna Dewan wowed fans in a slinky red as she shared a behind-the-scene snap from her time on set of Julianne and Derek Hough's new dance show.

Jenna will be dancing with Derek for a tribute to Saturday Night Live while the likes of Ariana DeBose, Harry Shum Jr, and John Stamos, will also appear on the upcoming ABC dance show.

Julianen shared the trailer on Wednesday, and revealed that she is "so excited I can’t even contain myself".

"@derekhough and I are so excited to share all the fun moments we created with our friends @charlidamelio @arianadebose @harryshumjr @johnstamos @jennadewan @kennyortegablog @bazluhrmann and more," she captioned the post.

"Step in to the Movies with us this Sunday March 20th on @abcnetwork."

The video saw Julianne in a yellow silk dress - reminiscent of Disney's Belle - as she walked on set with Shadowhunters actor Harry before they performed a tribute to Beauty and the Beast, while also teasing a sneak peek of her outfit for a rendition of Chicago with Oscar-nominated star Ariana, wowing fans in a risque leather leotard with fringing.

Jenna shared this snap from behind the scenes

Julianne and brother Derek will be recreating some of the most legendary cinematic performances in the one-hour dance special. Among the other movies serving as inspiration are Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, and La La Land.

Charli d'Amelio will play Baby in the rendition of Dirty Dancing; in late February, Julianne took to social media to share a quick behind the scenes moment, revealing she was wearing a black and pink leotard, a reference to the character of Penny from 80s classic.

Julianne has previously shared how proud she is of her new ABC show, admitting to fans that she hasn't "felt this special about shooting something in a really really long time".

Harry and Julianne play beauty and the beast

"It's our last day shooting Step Into The Movies and all I can say is that I haven't felt this special about shooting something in a really really long time," she shared in an Instagram video she filmed from her car.

"The last time when I thought 'oh we're making something bigger than anticipated', or 'bigger than just us,' was when we were doing Grease Live and it was the first time they had done something like that - it was a breakthrough with the way they did it."

