Jennifer Garner reveals how she is preparing for her 'dream role' with another beloved actress

Jennifer Garner just revealed her "next role" and it's unlike anything you've ever seen her do before.

The star seriously impressed fans with an unexpected talent in a new video, which was dedicated to the one and only Reese Witherspoon in honor of her 46th birthday.

The actress gave a surprise glimpse into what her next role would be like, and proved she's not afraid to get messy for it.

The video features Jen working at an industrial wood-shop, decked out in protective headgear as she worked with heavy machinery to create an incredible wooden bowl.

As the camera captured going through the process of cutting, sanding, and glossing the bowl, she sang happy birthday to Reese, who she described as a "dreammaker."

She looked chic but ready to work, clad in blue jeans and a navy sweater as wood chips fell all over her look while she shaved and dusted the bowl.

The impressive video

The Alias star revealed there were a few special reasons for her creation and the post about it. Not only was the Legally Blonde actress, who is a dear friend of hers, receiving the first bowl she ever made, but she did so in honor of her new role in an Apple TV series being produced by Reese herself through her media company, Hello Sunshine.

Fans were quick to express anticipation over the release of the series, which is based on a novel by Jen's "dream author" Laura Dave. The actress plays the "dream role" of Hannah Hall in The Last Thing He Told Me, which follows a woman bonding with her step-daughter when her new husband suddenly disappears.

The beloved stars are good friends beyond Hollywood

The mom-of-three revealed details about the role, writing in her caption: "When your friend is your boss lady and your next role is a wood turner by trade, your friend gets the very first bowl you make."

She was showered with compliments as she showcased her new skill and new role, with Reese herself commenting: "Why are you so talented?? I love my bowl!! And I love YOU." Rita Wilson also commented: "This is so cool!"

