Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has fans in disbelief as she poses in string bikini five months after welcoming twins The singer is holidaying in Jamaica

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shocked fans by sharing pictures of herself in several bikinis, just five months after welcoming her twins with fiancé Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star has flown to Jamaica with her family and wasted no time posing up a storm in her water villa.

"Finally Made it Home," she wrote alongside black, green and yellow hearts.

The pictures show the mother-of-two on a wooden deck by the water wearing a yellow bikini by her own In 'A' Seashell swimwear label.

The 30-year-old looked stunning in a bikini from her own swimwear brand

Another picture shows the 30-year-old walking through the crystal blue Caribbean waters in a little black number.

Fans were in awe of the snaps and many rushed to question what the secret to her incredible figure was.

"Are you sure you gave birth to two kids?" one jokingly asked, whilst Perrie Edwards added: " Absolutely STUNNING!"

The star was happy to be "home"

A third remarked: "Wow wow wow you look incredible," whilst a fourth asked: "How do you look that amazing after having twins?"

The new mum has been very quiet on social media since welcoming her children. Most recently she shared a candid picture of herself breastfeeding her two babies at the same time.

The picture was a hit with her fans, who were quick to label her a "superstar" and a "superwoman".

The Shout Out to My Ex singer and partner Andre welcomed their twins back in August, with Leigh-Anne at the time sharing: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

The couple are yet to announce the babies' genders or names. In an interview back in October, the new mum revealed why she won't be sharing them any time soon.

"I'm just gonna keep it to myself," she told The Telegraph.